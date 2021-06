'Luxurious' Previs Field site of Montana Target shoot

A TIME TO COUNT - Competitors gather after a round, or end of shooting, as it is called in archery, to figure out their scores.

There is a certain draw to archery, beyond the bullseyes and the shooting for score.

Archery may not be for everyone, but it is a sport that tends to end up drawing in a lot of folks, and being a constructive hobby, especially for those who like to take their game into the hunting season for add...