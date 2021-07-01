Noxon playground takes shape

Project ASCENT, Avista install new equipment

Avista and nonprofit organization Project ASCENT have partnered to build a new playground in Noxon's Pilgrim Park. Working with Dakota Playground, Avista and Project ASCENT designed a space that will offer durability and ADA accessible features.

An Avista press release stated that the playscape offers features for a broad age range while also adhering to Project ASCENT's mission to help children increase their awareness and understanding of their natural environment.

"We're assembling from the ground up," said Andrea Christensen, Project ASCENT secretary and public outreach coordinator. "We've designed it with the space we had and figured out what would work to make it all ADA compliant."

The ship playground that was previously in Pilgrim Park was donated to Trout Creek Improvement Association. "The ship we had was 18 years old," said Arthur Potts, Avista Terrestrial Program lead. "The annual upkeep was overdue, so we decided to get something new that would provide more longevity."

Avista provided $30,000 in grant funding, and the project received $10,000 from the Sample Foundation and $20,000 from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation. "They are great foundations, both located in Montana," Andrea said. "Plus, Avista provided the staff and equipment for installation."

Avista invited Project ASCENT to partner on the project to combine their outreach efforts. "This project was in line with what Project ASCENT does," Potts said.

Project ASCENT Executive Director Rob Christensen had a major role in designing the new playground. "We integrated a lot of nature and wildlife and went with an outdoorsy color theme," Rob said.

While there were delays in production due to COVID-19, Rob said his vision for the final look of the playground was a success. "We're excited about it," he stated. "We had to make a few changes for safety, but Avista has far exceeded what we had in mind. They're doing way more than what we anticipated."

With nearly 20 volunteers including help from Explorations, Mountain Meadow Youth Ranch and the project's grant writer, Susan Drumheller, Andrea said they were able to pour concrete last Friday. "This project has been about a year in the making. We had seven kids and one adult from Explorations helping us Monday. They got everything out of the boxes and organized. Tuesday and Wednesday we had five kids and one adult from Mountain Meadows Youth Ranch. They helped get the structures built and did so much of the install with us. Pardee Excavating did all the leveling and digging of the posts."

Potts said they are hoping to have the playground fully operational by this weekend for the Fourth of July, with a possible grand opening later in the year.

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with Project ASCENT while also enhancing one of our recreational areas," said Nate Hall, Clark Fork River license manager for Avista, in the press release. "We are also excited to announce an additional $7,000 in funding from the Avista Foundation to further their mission after a year that has been difficult for fundraising."

Project ASCENT has also committed to hosting five camps this summer, as well as some up-and-coming fundraising events, including their third annual Cornhole Festival on July 3 and 4 in Thompson Falls.

According to Andrea, Project ASCENT camps cost roughly $6,500 for 10 children to participate. That price includes food, equipment, rental of the camping spaces, travel costs and instructor costs. The remaining $500 from Avista Foundation will be put toward another camp.

"Project ASCENT had only Monday through Thursday available since we have our camps and fundraiser to get geared up for," Andrea said. "Avista will be completing the rest of the install, including laying the ground material. It was really difficult for our team to have to walk away from the project without it being all the way done, but we are looking forward to seeing it later."