THUNDERSTORMS last week sparked several fires throughout the Kootenai and Lolo national forests, including the Winniemuck and Thorne fires off of Blue Slide Road west of Thompson Falls.

The real fireworks waited until after July 4 this year.

Sparked by several thunderstorms carrying little precipitation but lots of lightning, over a dozen new forest fires sprang to life in Sanders County the morning of July 7, and several of them grew large quickly.

Viewing the larger picture...