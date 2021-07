Justice Court July 15, 2021



Sanders County Sheriff’s Office Christopher McCallum, 56, driving while privilege suspended or revoked, 2nd offense, $585; no liability insurance, 4th or subsequent offense, $525. Justin Mandagvit, 42, night speeding, $20. Stephanie Jewell, 40, day speeding, $20. Jace Beagle, 19, s...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.