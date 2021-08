WORKING TOGETHER, two helicopters take water from the reservoir above the Thompson Falls dam in efforts to contain the Thorne Creek fire on Monday. Three helicopters continuously dipped into the Clark Fork River throughout the afternoon.

The battle with the Thorne Creek fire is slowly but surely being won.

Since the lightning-caused fire in the rugged Thorne Creek drainage sprang to life way back on July 7, it has dominated the skyline just north of Thompson Falls for over five weeks now, billowing smoke and producing spectacula...