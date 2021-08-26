ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

William Wray Plumlee

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

August 26, 2021



Tiffany Hansen and Ben Plumlee of Trout Creek welcomed a son, William Wray Plumlee, on July 8, 2021, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital. William was 6 pounds, 2.8 ounces and measured 20 inches long. He joins siblings Charlie and Alexia.

Maternal grandparents are Patti and Gary Vinson of Springtown, Texas. Maternal great-grandparent is Patsy Johnson of Graham, Texas. Paternal grandparents are Charles and Wanda Plumlee of Keller, Texas. Welcome, William!

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/26/2021 12:52