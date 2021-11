QUARTERBACK ELI RATLIFF breaks through a pair fo Wildcats during Saturday's playoff game. Ratliff rushed for 87 yards against Circle.

The Thompson Falls Blue Hawks finished the regular season 9-0, but the Hawks are not done with their season by any means. Thompson Falls hosted the Circle Wildcats Saturday at Previs Field, running away with a 55-6 victory.

Hawk Coach Jared Koskela said his team has been looking forward to the...