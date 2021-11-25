Remember When?

105 YEARS AGO

NOVEMBER 24, 1916

LEDGER PLANT BURNED TO GROUND BY STRANGE FIRE EARLY MONDAY MORNING

Fire Broke Out at Two o'Clock

No One in Building for Twelve Hours Insurance Covers About Two-Thirds of Ledger Loss and Only One-Third of Loss on Building

PUBLICATION OF THE PAPER

WILL NOT BE INTERRUPTED

Owners Plan to Buy New Equipment

and Open Fine Office as soon as

Adjustment of Insurance is Made

Now Seeking Building in Which

to Locate Office

Burned Building Will Probably

Not be Rebuilt

The Ledger printing plant was completely destroyed by a fire of unknown origin Sunday night. The building and all its contents were burned to the ground. The Rex Theater, located next door to the Ledger building, was badly scorched and only hard work by the volunteer firefighters prevented its destruction.

The structure was of wood and two stories high. The lower floor was occupied by The Ledger and the upper floor contained eight rooms utilized by the Ward hotel when its regular rooms were full. The building itself belonged to the Thompson Falls Water Co., of which F.D. Nichols is president. It was valued at $3,000 and was covered by $1,000 insurance. The Ledger plant inventoried over $6,000 and was covered by $4,000 insurance. The Ward Hotel's equipment was valued at $750 and was covered by $500 insurance. In addition to the company loss sustained by The Ledger, H.C. Austin, editor of The Ledger, lost approximately $800 worth of books and other personal effects which he had not insured since their arrival in Thompson Falls.

This issue of The Ledger is printed in Missoula at the plant of The Missoulian Publishing Company. Plans are already being made by the publishers of The Ledger to equip an entirely new shop and proceed as soon as arrangements can be completed with the business that the fire interrupted. Each issue of the paper will appear as usual. Plans have already been made for new machinery and as soon as insurance adjusters have finished their work, purchases will be made.

The fire broke out about 2 o'clock Monday morning. It was first discovered by Jack Prouty, the night man, who saw the light from the depot where he was awaiting the arrival of No. 1.

He immediately fired his revolver as an alarm, and just as the shots were fired, the train arrived. Mr. Austin was on the train, returning from a visit to Plains. He observed the location of the fire and immediately ran to the building, calling to others who left the train to get the hose cart. In the meantime men who happened to be on the street had gone for the fire apparatus.

When Mr. Austin reached the burning building he unlocked the back door and entered the office in the hope of getting out some of the books, but the smoke was so dense he was forced to retire. Holding a handkerchief over his nose he made another attempt and succeeded in bringing out a small box containing some cash and the ledger. No other entrance to the building was made. By the time the hose cart arrived it was completely enveloped in flames and the fire burned so fiercely that it was difficult to get near enough to play the hose on it. All attention was given, therefore, to saving the Rex Theater building.

No plausible theory as to the origin of the blaze has yet been advanced to the owners. As far as the knowledge of The Ledger proprietors and Mr. Scott goes, there was no one in the building after noon. Both Mr. Clyde and Mr. Austin were in the office about noon and when they left at one o'clock there was a small fire in the stove, but the drafts were tightly closed and there was every indication that the fire would be out in a few hours. There had been no fire in the stoves upstairs for several days.

The fire evidently started in the second story, for there was no flame downstairs when Mr. Austin entered the building, and the roof was then all afire. It is possible that the fire in the stove downstairs lingered for ten or twelve hours, although that does not seem probable, and then sent a spark through a deflective flue or on to the roof.

The owners of the burned building state that they have as yet made no plans for rebuilding. It has not been decided just where the new Ledger office will be located, but the publishers have several buildings under consideration and will probably have one engaged within a few days. It will be a month or more before all of the machinery can be purchased and installed.

WE NEED THE MONEY

Our friends can readily understand that at a time like this every cent due us will be greatly appreciated. There are a number of subscription accounts that are in arrears and if they can be paid now without too great inconvenience to the subscribers, we shall be grateful for the courtesy. Amounts due for advertising and job work will also be welcome.