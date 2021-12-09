Robin Jo Hagedorn, age 73, died unexpectedly on December 1, 2021, at home in Thompson Falls, Montana.

Robin was born August 17, 1948, in Renton, Washington, to Juanita V. and Ronald K. Hudson. She worked at Boeing in Seattle. She found her professional niche as a Land Use Planner for Minister and Glaeser Land Surveying in Vancouver, Washington, owned her own land use consultation business, and finished her career at Hagedorn Land Surveying, Inc. in Thompson Falls.

Robin was an active member of the Thompson Falls community and enjoyed her time volunteering over the years with many organizations, including the Old Jailhouse Museum, the Knit Wits, the Chamber of Commerce, the Main Street Committee, Beautification Days, the Garden Club and the Blue Sliders. Rick and Robin were honored as grand marshals in the 2019 Christmas on Main Street parade, one of her favorite events of the year. She was a talented crafter, knitter, baker and gardener. She loved sight-seeing, swimming at the local pool, spending time in her garden and on the river, but especially visiting with friends and family.

Robin is survived by her husband, Rick Hagedorn; son, Chuck (Kendra) Pearce; brother, Ronald E. Hudson; stepdaughter, Heidi (Nick) Codino; stepson, Geoff Hagedorn; and seven grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2022 in Thompson Falls, Montana and Ridgefield, Washington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sanders County Coalition for Families, P.O. Box 1136, Thompson Falls, MT 59873.