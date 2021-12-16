Community gathers for TCCIA tree lighting

TREATS AND TREES - Trout Creek resident Jean Hannum (right) checks out the treats at the TCCIA annual tree lighting ceremony.

"Six minutes, six minutes everyone," said Santa to the crowd gathered out in front of the Lakeside in Trout Creek Friday evening.

Nearly 30 people came to witness the annual tree lighting ceremony, sponsored by Trout Creek Community Improvement Association (TCCIA).

"This was our eighth year having the tree lighting ceremony in Trout Creek," said Liz Stender, TCCIA chairperson. "It's the second year at the Lakeside. We used to be by the Northern Lights building."

The Lakeside Motel and Resort supplied the power and TCCIA supplied the cookies, cocoa, hot cider and coffee.

"It seems like we have a really great turnout this year," Stender said at the ceremony. Santa counted down from 10 before lighting the tree. The crowd of onlookers cheered before breaking out into Christmas carols.