FWP sets meetings on changes

Hunting regulation proposals for the 2022-2023 seasons were approved for public comment by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission in December and are now out for review and comment online through January 14, 2022. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) will hold public meetings throughout the state to provide information and answer questions, including in northwest Montana.

In Sanders County, the public meeting will be Wednesday, January 5, in the cafeteria at Thompson Falls Elementary. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. At the meeting, biologists will present information on the draft hunting regulations approved by the commission. Following the presentations, there will be time for questions and answers.

The deadline for public comment on the 2022/20223 hunting regulation proposals has been extended from January 14 to January 21.

Proposals can be viewed and comments provided online at

fwp.mt.gov/regproposals. Comments also can be submitted by email to [email protected]

This is a second opportunity for the public to provide input on 2022-2023 draft hunting regulation proposals. Earlier this fall, Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists offered science-based regulations proposals that combine some hunting districts, reduce some license and permit types, and eliminate hunting district portions. FWP staff held informational meetings around the state, and the public was invited to submit comments on those initial proposals. FWP adjusted the proposals based on public comment and presented them to the commission. The commission approved the draft regulations for public comment at the Tuesday meeting.

Other meetings will be held January 3 via Zoom (link available at fwp.mt.gov/regproposals), January 4 at RiverStone Family Lodge in Eureka and January 6 at City Hall in Libby. All meetings begin at 6 p.m.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will make a final decision on the 2022-2023 hunting regulations at its meeting in February.