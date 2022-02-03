Defendant changes plea to guilty

During 20th District Judicial Court on Tuesday, Jeriko Smith-Roach changed his plea to guilty to the felony charge of sexual intercourse without consent. The victim was 14 years old and Smith-Roach 17 on March 28, 2021, when the crime occurred. His sentencing has been set for March 15.

Also to appear in court Tuesday was William Sidmore, who pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of strangulation and the misdemeanors of tampering with a communication device and partner or family member assault. According to charging documents, the Hot Springs man assaulted his wife last November during an argument. His trial has been set for June 20.

Last week, Roger Trull appeared in 20th District Judicial Court to argue against a warrant that was put out for his arrest. According to court documents, Trull was seen in Thompson Falls by an officer in late December. However, as per orders of the court, Trull was supposed to be residing in Utah seeking treatment at a drug rehabilitation facility. Trull said he was under the impression that he would be allowed to return to spend New Year’s with his father and daughter. Judge James Manley decided to quash the warrant, based on the confusion.

Bart Petola, facing his fourth or subsequent driving under the influence charge, was severely sick and was unable to attend, according to his attorney Kirk Krutilla. However, Judge Manley stated that the court has signed the order dismissing the case due to lack of a speedy trial, as a warrant issued for Petola was not served for over a year.