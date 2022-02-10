ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Dowd 

Question of the Week

What is your favorite Valentine's Day treat?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

February 10, 2022



KENT BECKTOLD, Trout Creek - “Lobster and steak dinner and usually followed up with a little bit of chocolate later on.”

KELLY BLAKELY, Trout Creek - “Chocolate cake with chocolate frosting."

PATTI PAULSEN, Thompson Falls - “The flowers that my husband gets me every year.”

JIM GLOWIK, Danvers, Massachusetts - “Any flavor Lindt chocolate ball that’s on the face of this earth.”

JANET OELSCHLAGER, Plains - “A kiss from my husband and visiting with family.”

CHARLES OELSCHLAGER, Plains - “Chocolate covered cherries.”

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2022 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 02/14/2022 16:53