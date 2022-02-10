Question of the Week
What is your favorite Valentine's Day treat?
February 10, 2022
KENT BECKTOLD, Trout Creek - “Lobster and steak dinner and usually followed up with a little bit of chocolate later on.”
KELLY BLAKELY, Trout Creek - “Chocolate cake with chocolate frosting."
PATTI PAULSEN, Thompson Falls - “The flowers that my husband gets me every year.”
JIM GLOWIK, Danvers, Massachusetts - “Any flavor Lindt chocolate ball that’s on the face of this earth.”
JANET OELSCHLAGER, Plains - “A kiss from my husband and visiting with family.”
CHARLES OELSCHLAGER, Plains - “Chocolate covered cherries.”
