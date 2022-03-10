Defendant changes plea in drug case

Jimmy McCracken changed his plea to guilty in the 20th Judicial District Court on Tuesday. He was facing the felony charge of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and the misdemeanor charges of driving while a habitual offender and not having the required motor vehicle insurance. According to charging documents, McCracken was pulled over December 15, 2021, and was found to have drugs in the vehicle, as well as to be operating the vehicle, even though he was prohibited from doing so. During court Tuesday, McCracken admitted to possessing Oxycodone without a prescription, as well as operating the vehicle to which he also had no insurance. His sentencing has been set for April 12.

Roger Trull was sentenced on Tuesday to a five-year suspended sentence with the Department of Corrections with all that time suspended. He was also asked to pay a $1,000 fine to the Sanders County Drug Fund. Trull was convicted of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal endangerment, both felonies. The charges resulted from an incident last year described in the charging documents where he evaded the Thompson Falls Police by vehicle and then escaped on foot. The search of the vehicle he left contained the drugs.