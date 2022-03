Members share knowledge at Communication Days finals

SNAKE MOVE – John McNamara of the South Side Sparks 4-H club pauses for a moment before transferring his snake from one pen to another as part of his demonstration on the feeding of snakes.

Snakes were definitely the biggest attraction at the Sanders County 4-H Communication Days finals at Plains School on Sunday.

The classroom filled with 20 people when John McNamara of Plains displayed his two snakes "Gray Corn," a 30-inch corn snake, and "Panner," also a corn snake of just over...