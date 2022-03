Paradise sewer will appoint new leader

BOARD CHAIR – Janice Barber tells board member Terry Caldwell that he could contact Great West Engineering to answer capacity questions.

The Sanders County Sewer District at Paradise Board conducted a special meeting last Tuesday to discuss the buy/sell agreement for its proposed sewer system, but no progress was made and the only development was the resignation of Janice Barber, the board chair.

Much of the hour and a half long...