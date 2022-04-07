ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
April 7, 2022



Montana Highway Patrol

Paul Mason, 33, operating with expired registration, $45; day speeding, $70.

Stacia Tappero, 42, seatbelt violation, $20.

Sarah Steffke, 42, day speeding, $20.

Jeremiah Dawson, 35, day speeding, $20.

Courtney Kennelly-Foster, 45, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Kim Eastman, 66, day speeding, $20.

Bryce Henning, 23, day speeding, $20.

Ryland Deane, 24, night speeding, $70.

Shawn Franck, 56, seatbelt violation, $20.

Brent Wiegele, 35, seatbelt violation, $20.

Jonathan Kagi, 60, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Gordon Schliep, 69, day speeding, $20.

Janeen Seigler, 39, night speeding, $20.

Breezy Stipe, 43, day speeding, $20.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

John Dubsky, 52, operating with expired registration, $45; Operating without insurance, 1st offense, $75.

Autumn Trainer-Eldridge, 59, day speeding, $20.

Amy Henderson, 41, day speeding, $20.

Fame Lopez, 23, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Gabriel Camacho, 52, driving while suspended, 1st offense, $285; speeding in a restricted zone, $75; operating without insurance, 1st offense, $275.

Larry Lammers, 64, night speeding, $20.

Jason Wade, 22, operating without insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Motor Carrier Services

Richard Sanders, 57, failure to display proof of fee payment, $135.

Timothy Walter, 25, failure to use seatbelt, $60.

Charles Haines, 31, unlawful use of mobile phone, $135.

 
Reader Comments(0)

