Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
April 7, 2022
Montana Highway Patrol
Paul Mason, 33, operating with expired registration, $45; day speeding, $70.
Stacia Tappero, 42, seatbelt violation, $20.
Sarah Steffke, 42, day speeding, $20.
Jeremiah Dawson, 35, day speeding, $20.
Courtney Kennelly-Foster, 45, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Kim Eastman, 66, day speeding, $20.
Bryce Henning, 23, day speeding, $20.
Ryland Deane, 24, night speeding, $70.
Shawn Franck, 56, seatbelt violation, $20.
Brent Wiegele, 35, seatbelt violation, $20.
Jonathan Kagi, 60, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Gordon Schliep, 69, day speeding, $20.
Janeen Seigler, 39, night speeding, $20.
Breezy Stipe, 43, day speeding, $20.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
John Dubsky, 52, operating with expired registration, $45; Operating without insurance, 1st offense, $75.
Autumn Trainer-Eldridge, 59, day speeding, $20.
Amy Henderson, 41, day speeding, $20.
Fame Lopez, 23, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Gabriel Camacho, 52, driving while suspended, 1st offense, $285; speeding in a restricted zone, $75; operating without insurance, 1st offense, $275.
Larry Lammers, 64, night speeding, $20.
Jason Wade, 22, operating without insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Motor Carrier Services
Richard Sanders, 57, failure to display proof of fee payment, $135.
Timothy Walter, 25, failure to use seatbelt, $60.
Charles Haines, 31, unlawful use of mobile phone, $135.
Reader Comments(0)