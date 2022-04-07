Salon opens in TF

A new salon in Thompson Falls opened its doors in February and is offering a variety of beauty services. After graduating from Creviers Academy of Cosmetology Arts in December, owner Belle LeForce opened Simply Belle in her hometown. "I've always liked the idea of being my own boss," LeForce said. "Go big or go home, right?"

Simply Belle is a full-service hair salon that also offers waxing, eyelash extensions, gel nails and acrylic enhancements. While the salon does not offer pedicures, the owner hopes to add other nail opportunities in the future.

LeForce also has added hair perms to her menu of services. "I got a lot of requests from the local community members to do perms," she said. "I was worried about the smell in a windowless building but I have ventilation and an air purifier, so it doesn't get too bad."

LeForce describes owning her own business as a fun but challenging experience. "I was always the girl who braided everyone's hair for sports, so I thought I would give it a go," she said. "I don't think I've done too bad so far. Business has been good; I've been filling up a little bit more now that summer is coming."

Simply Belle was opened with the intention of being able to cater to all by offering men's haircuts and what she calls "fashion colors" which are bright hair colors that can appeal to the younger crowd. "I hope the fashion colors will target the younger kids," she said. "They want to try some of the new stuff, which is fun."

LeForce says running her own schedule has been one of the main highlights of owning her own business so far. "I also like the amount of education there is in the industry," she said. "I can never stop learning, so I'm excited for that."

The brand Aluram is what LeForce uses on her client's hair. She sells the shampoo, conditioner, hair spray and heat protectant in her salon. "It's gluten free, it's vegan, it's got all the good stuff in it," she said. "I used it in school, I got used to working with it and I fell in love with it."

Simply Belle is located on 1013 Main Street in Thompson Falls in the back of Big Bull Sports. The salon is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-in openings depend on availability. For a list of services and prices go to Simply Belle on Facebook or call (406) 546-7165 to book an appointment.