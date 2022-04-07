ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

James Cork

 
April 7, 2022



James Cork, 66, Born in Sandpoint, Idaho on June 24, 1955, passed away on April 3, 2022, in Mineral County Hospital of Superior, Montana. 

 He is survived by his wife, Sharon Cork; daughter, Erin Cork Love; son, Jeromy Cork; two brothers, Richard Cork and Terry Cork; sister, Sandy Cork Showberg, lots of grandkids and great-grandkids along with a lot of nieces and nephews.

  James was preceded in death by his father, Ray Cork; mother, Wonda Lowmen, and son, James Cork II.

 
