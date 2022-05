Jarod White of Neiman Ranch guards Joel Ahles of the Newdle team during the Spa City Splash last wekeend in Hot Springs.

Reiley Winebrenner of Hot Springs organized a ten team basketball tournament to raise money to purchase new jerseys for the junior high basketball teams of Hot Springs. The event raised $2,200. The Newdle team from Columbia Falls won the tournament for the second year in a row. Team Kozy Crew too...