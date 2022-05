WINNERS – Members of the Plains Wood Carvers Club show their ribbons and work after a major show in Missoula. From the left: Heather Allen, Sean Ryan, Janet Brandon, Tom Collins, and Darrell Sorenson. Collins didn't have his carvings with him.

A group of Plains residents took part in the Montana State Wood Carvers Show earlier this month and came home with numerous awards for their work.

"I'm so bloody proud of them. They did a great job," said Tom Collins, who heads the Plains Wood Carving Club and was the main coordinator for the a...