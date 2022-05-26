ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Miriah Kardelis 

County prepares for annual e-waste event

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

May 26, 2022



This year’s annual e-waste recycling event will take place June 4 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Sanders County transfer site in Thompson Falls. The event allows residents to drop off old computers, printers, phones and any other unwanted electronics for free.

This event helps the county keep used electronic waste out of the landfill. Every year, as the popularity of the event increases, accumulation of electronic waste in the county decreases. Kathy Conlin, organizer of the event, said five tons of electronic waste was recycled last year.

Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) provides the license for the event as well as the sponsorship. This organization’s help is what allows the county to offer this service completely free to the community. Matt Elsaesser, owner of 406 Recycling, will once again return to provide assistance at the event.

“Sanders County schools have all been invited to participate in the annual school challenge,” Conlin said. The school that brings in the most waste will win an award from DEQ. Conlin says Plains School won the challenge last year.

For more information call (406) 827-6942.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2022 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 05/25/2022 09:58