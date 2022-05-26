County prepares for annual e-waste event

This year’s annual e-waste recycling event will take place June 4 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Sanders County transfer site in Thompson Falls. The event allows residents to drop off old computers, printers, phones and any other unwanted electronics for free.

This event helps the county keep used electronic waste out of the landfill. Every year, as the popularity of the event increases, accumulation of electronic waste in the county decreases. Kathy Conlin, organizer of the event, said five tons of electronic waste was recycled last year.

Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) provides the license for the event as well as the sponsorship. This organization’s help is what allows the county to offer this service completely free to the community. Matt Elsaesser, owner of 406 Recycling, will once again return to provide assistance at the event.

“Sanders County schools have all been invited to participate in the annual school challenge,” Conlin said. The school that brings in the most waste will win an award from DEQ. Conlin says Plains School won the challenge last year.

For more information call (406) 827-6942.