Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

Montana Highway Patrol

Jennifer Kosmicki, 31, driving under the influence, 1st offense, 180 days jail with all suspended, $935.

Richard Wheeler, 58, day speeding, $70.

Jennay Ovitt, 29, failure to carry proof of insurance, 2nd offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.

Cody Brooks, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Charles Norris, Jr., 69, seatbelt violation, $20.

Maxwell Donahue, 25, day speeding, $20.

Abraham Lyons, 25, seatbelt violation, $20.

Huston Dayhuff, 33, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $275; driving under the influence, 1st offense, 1 day jail, $885.

Courtney Holzer, 32, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Ryan Ovitt, 24, seatbelt violation, $20.

Daniel Sampson, 44, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Colby Coen, 29, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $335; day speeding, $70.

David Gilchrist, 59, reckless driving, 1st offense, 90 days jail with all suspended, $585.

Harry Balyeat, 72, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Chris Bontreger, Jr., 36, day speeding, $20.

Peter Kirmer, 51, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.