Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
May 26, 2022
Montana Highway Patrol
Jennifer Kosmicki, 31, driving under the influence, 1st offense, 180 days jail with all suspended, $935.
Richard Wheeler, 58, day speeding, $70.
Jennay Ovitt, 29, failure to carry proof of insurance, 2nd offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.
Cody Brooks, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Charles Norris, Jr., 69, seatbelt violation, $20.
Maxwell Donahue, 25, day speeding, $20.
Abraham Lyons, 25, seatbelt violation, $20.
Huston Dayhuff, 33, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $275; driving under the influence, 1st offense, 1 day jail, $885.
Courtney Holzer, 32, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Ryan Ovitt, 24, seatbelt violation, $20.
Daniel Sampson, 44, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Colby Coen, 29, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $335; day speeding, $70.
David Gilchrist, 59, reckless driving, 1st offense, 90 days jail with all suspended, $585.
Harry Balyeat, 72, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Chris Bontreger, Jr., 36, day speeding, $20.
Peter Kirmer, 51, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
