Justice Court
before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
June 9, 2022
Montana Highway Patrol
Barclay Stout, 67, driving without a valid driver’s license, $185.
Duane Ovitt, 47, failure to carry proof of insurance, 3rd or subsequent offense, 10 days jail, $535; displaying license plates assigned to another vehicle, $75; seatbelt violation, $20.
Kory Avery, 29, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Brandon Goodrum, 33, operating without liability insurance, 3rd offense, $335; seatbelt violation, $20.
Bridger Bauer, 17, seatbelt violation, $20.
Patricia Evans, 24, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.
Kelly Jelinek, 53, day speeding, $20.
Wesley Parkison, 31, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.
John Sturdivant, 18, reckless driving, 1st offense, deferred imposition of sentence, $185.
Barry Yaskus, 49, reckless driving, 1st offense, deferred imposition of sentence, $285.
Michelle Boesflug, 22, day speeding, $120.
Kyle Behla, 30, day speeding, $20.
Abram French, 26, day speeding, $20.
Roy Bidwell, 52, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Richard Jones, 60, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Richard Sherman, Jr., 54, speeding in a restricted zone, $85
Thomas Trinh, 33, day speeding, $70.
Vincent Meuli, 27, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Hunter Rich, 19, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Shannon Tope, 42, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Rosemary Brockman, 57, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
John Hash, 57, operating with expired registration, $85.
Trina Karow, 51, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Chaceton Bartolet, 29, seatbelt violation, $20.
Enrique Botello, 32, day speeding, $120.
Kaliann Douglas, 20, operating without liability insurance, $285; day speeding, $70.
Nathan Duck, 34, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
William Hayden, 32, day speeding, $120.
Robert Jones, 39, day speeding, $70.
Callie McDaniels, 21, day speeding, $70.
Bruce Reichard, 62, day speeding, $20.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Earl Rempel, 49, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Troy Crane, 52, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Robert Soper, 79, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Motor Carrier Services
Christopher Schedlbauer, 20, failure to use seatbelt, $60.
Scott Schonrock, 59, failure to use seatbelt, $60.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Trenton Wilhelmsen, 39, unlawful purchase or application for resident license by nonresident, deferred imposition of sentence, $1,035.
