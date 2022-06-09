Justice Court

before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

Montana Highway Patrol

Barclay Stout, 67, driving without a valid driver’s license, $185.

Duane Ovitt, 47, failure to carry proof of insurance, 3rd or subsequent offense, 10 days jail, $535; displaying license plates assigned to another vehicle, $75; seatbelt violation, $20.

Kory Avery, 29, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Brandon Goodrum, 33, operating without liability insurance, 3rd offense, $335; seatbelt violation, $20.

Bridger Bauer, 17, seatbelt violation, $20.

Patricia Evans, 24, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.

Kelly Jelinek, 53, day speeding, $20.

Wesley Parkison, 31, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.

John Sturdivant, 18, reckless driving, 1st offense, deferred imposition of sentence, $185.

Barry Yaskus, 49, reckless driving, 1st offense, deferred imposition of sentence, $285.

Michelle Boesflug, 22, day speeding, $120.

Kyle Behla, 30, day speeding, $20.

Abram French, 26, day speeding, $20.

Roy Bidwell, 52, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Richard Jones, 60, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Richard Sherman, Jr., 54, speeding in a restricted zone, $85

Thomas Trinh, 33, day speeding, $70.

Vincent Meuli, 27, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Hunter Rich, 19, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Shannon Tope, 42, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Rosemary Brockman, 57, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

John Hash, 57, operating with expired registration, $85.

Trina Karow, 51, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Chaceton Bartolet, 29, seatbelt violation, $20.

Enrique Botello, 32, day speeding, $120.

Kaliann Douglas, 20, operating without liability insurance, $285; day speeding, $70.

Nathan Duck, 34, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

William Hayden, 32, day speeding, $120.

Robert Jones, 39, day speeding, $70.

Callie McDaniels, 21, day speeding, $70.

Bruce Reichard, 62, day speeding, $20.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Earl Rempel, 49, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Troy Crane, 52, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Robert Soper, 79, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Motor Carrier Services

Christopher Schedlbauer, 20, failure to use seatbelt, $60.

Scott Schonrock, 59, failure to use seatbelt, $60.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Trenton Wilhelmsen, 39, unlawful purchase or application for resident license by nonresident, deferred imposition of sentence, $1,035.