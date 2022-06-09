USFS moves forward with Deemer-Henry project plan

The Lolo National Forest has issued a decision on the Deemer Henry fuels and vegetation project located three miles east of Plains on the Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District. The project will address existing fuel and vegetation conditions that contribute to an increased risk of severe wildfire in areas adjacent to tribal, state and private lands. Targeted vegetation treatments will be implemented in the project area with the objectives of reducing fire behavior, slowing fire growth, and improving the effectiveness of initial attack fire suppression efforts.

“Implementation of portions of this project could begin as soon as this fall,” said Dave Wrobleski, Plains/Thompson Falls District Ranger. “From the beginning, this has been a cooperative project that prioritizes reducing the risk of severe wildfire moving from National Forest lands across the jurisdictional boundaries of our partners.”

“The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) have been implementing prescribed fire and fuel reduction treatments throughout our lands and aboriginal territory since we started implementing the 2000 Forest Management Plan. The CSKT views cross boundary collaborative work as a means to restore fire dependent ecosystems and reduce wildfire risk on a landscape scale. We know it works and we have proven that it works, which is why CSKT supports this collaborative effort,” added CSKT Forest Manager, Tony Incashola, Jr.

This project will also utilize a Good Neighbor Authority Agreement in partnership with the Montana DNRC for added capacity and support. The Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District and the Montana DNRC are working closely on the agreement which will enable the agencies to integrate staff and expertise to accomplish the fuels reduction through a commercial timber sale administered by the DNRC. The agreement provides a framework for both agencies to work together to accelerate the pace of fuels reduction and restoration on National Forest lands in areas with cross-boundary benefits. This decision is also responsive to the Sanders County Community Fire Protection Plan that identifies the Deemer-Henry area as a high priority for treatment.

“The project exemplifies implementation of the Montana Forest Action Plan at the local level. The area was highlighted as a priority in the state forest action plan due to risk of uncharacteristic wildfire, insect and disease impacts,” stated Steve Kimball, Montana DNRC Local Government Forest Advisor. “The treatments on national forest lands will connect with work on tribal, state, and private lands to restore forest conditions and reduce wildfire risk in the landscape. The wood products and jobs provided will help boost the local economy and contribute to retention of a forest industry in Montana.”

Vegetation treatments are authorized to occur on 4,494 acres within the project area. Treatments will reduce overall tree density and target the removal of trees infested with dwarf mistletoe which will open the tree canopy and improve forest health and resilience. Vegetation treatments will also promote the growth and regeneration of fire-resistant tree species such as ponderosa pine and western larch, by leaving mature and healthy trees standing in the project area. This project includes implementation of commercial harvest for the supply of wood products to support the local economy. Access to commercial harvest units will occur through existing permanent roads and planned temporary roads. Additional treatments such as pre-commercial thinning and prescribed fire will also be used to increase forest health and reduce fuels.

No new permanent National Forest System roads will be constructed. The October 15 - December 1 closure on the Henry Peak Road (NFSR # 4271) and two adjoining roads (NFS #16624 and #16625) will be removed allowing for 6.5 miles of additional public access this coming fall and into the future. To learn more, visit the Lolo National Forest website, http://www.fs.usda.gov/lolo, or go to the Lolo National Forest on Facebook.