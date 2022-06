Canyon DePoe and his calf Wilbur won first place in the pet category during the Homesteader Days Kiddie Parade on Saturday.

The 73rd annual Homesteader Days in Hot Springs kicked off last weekend and while the rain may have kept some away, plenty of people still showed up for a good time. Food trucks, vendors and classic cars lined Main Street as live music entertained the crowd.

Thirty-five children signed up to w...