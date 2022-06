NEW CHIEF – Plains Mayor Dan Rowan (right) congratulates Brian Josephson on being selected as the new town chief of police.

One Plains resident asked the mayor and the town council last Monday why a near four-year-old town law is not being enforced.

"I'm not trying to tell anyone what they have to do with their property, but I pay property taxes and I have to abide with the ordinance, so why don't others have to," sa...