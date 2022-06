INTO THE FLAMES – American Legion member Don Burrell of Thompson Falls places an unserviceable American flag into the fire.

The brilliant colors of Old Glory's red, white and blue were already faded. Some were tattered and torn. They had done their job, and it was only fitting that they get a proper send off on Flag Day and by military veterans, men and women who defended those Stars and Stripes.

It took the 15 vet...