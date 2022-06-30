ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Sherry Hagerman-Benton 

Remember When?

 
June 30, 2022

Sanders County Historical Society Photo

LARSON'S MERCANTILE when it was still the Thompson Falls Mercantile. There's a Fourth of July parade in progress. Note the saddle horses tied up on the right side of the building. This business was located where the European Connection is now. The building burned in 1968. The brick wall on the west side of Little Bitterroot Thrift Store is a remnant of the building.

105 YEARS AGO • JUNE 28, 1917

ALL LUMBER CAMPS STRIKE

General Walkout in County Part

of Nation-Wide Movement

I.W.W. LEADERS IN CHARGE

Sanders County lumber camps have shut down as a result of a general strike, which is part of a nationwide strike conducted under the direction of the I.W.W. The...



