PAST & PRESENT – The three most recent Plains Police Department chiefs pose for their photograph. From the left is present chief Brian Josephson, past chief James Marble, and recently retired chief Shawn Emmett.

"This is probably the safest place in town right now," said Chad Cantrell, a retired Sanders County detective and one of an estimated 60 guests at the retirement gathering for Chief of Police Shawn Emmett at the Plains-Paradise Senior Citizens Center in Plains Thursday evening.

Emmett retired af...