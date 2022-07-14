Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
July 14, 2022
Montana Highway Patrol
Christina Goodwin, 29, day speeding, $20.
Hillary Magarrell, 51, night speeding, $70.
Roy Scott III, 51, careless driving, deferred imposition of sentence, $135.
Sun Moon, 61, seatbelt violation, $20.
Joseph Banna, 60, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Michael Ciaccio, 35, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Giles Quick, 69, seatbelt violation, $20.
Camden Armstrong, 25, seatbelt violation, $20
Gerald Hoerner, 54, seatbelt violation, $20.
Manikandan Sundaram, 41, failure to drive to the right of the roadway except when passing, $85.
Avery Crane, 18, operating improperly registered vehicle, $35; possessing alcohol when over 18 but under 21, 1st offense, $185; unlawful possession of marijuana/paraphernalia in vehicle on highway, $75.
Jesse Christian, 65, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Melissa Kent, 56, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Carlie Wagoner, 17, seatbelt violation, $20.
Aniket Masal, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Tia Burbach, 27, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Talan Grounds, 34, careless driving, $85.
Nathan Mattern, 73, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Patrick Larson, 63, seatbelt violation, $20
Neil Smith, 58, seatbelt violation, $20.
Connie Small, 70, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Brandon Taylor, 47, day speeding in 25 MPH zone, $40.
Gabriel Raymont, 174, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Motor Carrier Services
Miguel Angel, 48, disqualified driver, $335.
