Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
July 14, 2022



Montana Highway Patrol

Christina Goodwin, 29, day speeding, $20.

Hillary Magarrell, 51, night speeding, $70.

Roy Scott III, 51, careless driving, deferred imposition of sentence, $135.

Sun Moon, 61, seatbelt violation, $20.

Joseph Banna, 60, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Michael Ciaccio, 35, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Giles Quick, 69, seatbelt violation, $20.

Camden Armstrong, 25, seatbelt violation, $20

Gerald Hoerner, 54, seatbelt violation, $20.

Manikandan Sundaram, 41, failure to drive to the right of the roadway except when passing, $85.

Avery Crane, 18, operating improperly registered vehicle, $35; possessing alcohol when over 18 but under 21, 1st offense, $185; unlawful possession of marijuana/paraphernalia in vehicle on highway, $75.

Jesse Christian, 65, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Melissa Kent, 56, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Carlie Wagoner, 17, seatbelt violation, $20.

Aniket Masal, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Tia Burbach, 27, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Talan Grounds, 34, careless driving, $85.

Nathan Mattern, 73, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Patrick Larson, 63, seatbelt violation, $20

Neil Smith, 58, seatbelt violation, $20.

Connie Small, 70, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Taylor, 47, day speeding in 25 MPH zone, $40.

Gabriel Raymont, 174, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Motor Carrier Services

Miguel Angel, 48, disqualified driver, $335.

 

