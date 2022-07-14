Ryan Chiropractic opens clinic in T. Falls

A new chiropractic clinic has recently opened for business in Thompson Falls. Ryan Chiropractic is owned and operated by Dr. Parker Ryan, a Montana native from Kalispell. Ryan has been providing chiropractic care in the Flathead Valley since he opened his first clinic in April of 2001. He and his team aim to improve their patients' quality of life through professional chiropractic care.

"We want to help people live healthier, more functional lives. Sometimes people don't even realize how much their pain is affecting their lives. They don't realize that it is negatively impacting the time that they spend with their children and loved ones." said Ryan. "They don't understand that their discomfort is keeping them from performing 100%, whether that be at work, sports, or recreational activities." he added.

The team at Ryan Chiropractic want to emphasize their respect for patients' busy schedules and let the public know that they offer a variety of different services to help with chiropractic needs. "We run on time all of the time. Our patients' time is just as valuable as ours, so we respect that. We use a combination of manual adjusting of the full spine along with soft tissue therapies, stretching, exercises and other modalities to make sure our patients get the best result possible. We ask our patients to be involved in their care with specific, active at home exercises," commented Ryan.

After speaking with local residents it quickly became clear to Ryan that Thompson Falls had a need for more chiropractic options. Ryan then set out to supply the demand. "I have had several patients traveling all the way to Kalispell to get chiropractic care over the past few years. Those patients had told me that a lot of people they knew were traveling all the way to Missoula to get chiropractic care as well, so it's been on my mind and in my heart for a couple of years to open a clinic in Thompson Falls," asserted Ryan. "The difficult part was deciding how to do that, as I have a thriving practice in Kalispell as well. After much thought, I was able to accommodate two days a week that I could commit to in Thompson Falls. If I was not able to commit to at least two days a week, then I was not going to open a practice, as I feel that most people need at least two visits a week for acute care," Ryan added.

The new clinic is focused on serving the residents in Sanders County but will do their best to help tourists and travelers when they can. "We hope to be able to accommodate visitors and tourists in our clinic in Thompson Falls. However, our local customers will always remain our priority. If we have openings, we will be able to treat tourists who are in need of short-term care," said Ryan. The Thompson Falls clinic is located at 1037 West Main Street in the Clark Fork Title building. Their office is downstairs and can be accessed from Main Street through the side door. They are open Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. "When we are booked up on those days, we often extend our hours to accommodate our patients. We will be adding additional hours as needed," commented Ryan.

Ryan Chiropractic and their services are quickly catching the attention of county residents. Ryan and his team believe that they offer a good value to customers and believe that their services and pricing speak for themselves. "We feel that our pricing structure is fair. We do everything that we can to keep costs down, both in the Kalispell clinic and in our Thompson Falls clinic. This allows us to keep our pricing reasonable." said Ryan. "Our Thompson Falls clinic is thriving. I have been pleasantly surprised by how quickly word travels in this county. We have done very little advertising as our patients are our best advertisers!" he added.

For more information, call Ryan Chiropractic at (406) 407-2880 or visit http://www.ryanchiroclinic.com.