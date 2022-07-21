TCCIA hosts reservoir fun

People were lined up at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Trout Creek boat launch to row their way and take a chance at a winning hand during Trout Creek Community Improvement Association's (TCCIA) Paddlin' Poker Run. The last poker run was held back in 2016. After seeing an increase in kayaking and paddle boards in the area, TCCIA decided to start the event back up again.

During Saturday morning's registration, 98 participants from around Sanders County and beyond drew their first card at the boat launch before paddling off. They drew three more cards along the route on the Noxon Reservoir before drawing their last card and finishing the night off with a luau at the Wayside Bar and Grill.

Miriah Kardelis Nearly 100 paddlers enjoyed a day on the Noxon Reservoir for the TCCIA event.

Paul and Sarah Guthrie made the trip over from Sandpoint, Idaho, to kayak their way through the route while playing three hands each. "We go to the Cabinet Ridge Rider functions and that's how we found out about this event," Paul said. The pair were hoping to make it through the route within four hours.

TCCIA chairperson Liz Stender says most of the paddlers make it through the route by 4 p.m. "I was with the last group coming in after cleaning up the stations," she said. "We announced the winners at 5 p.m."

Half of the proceeds were used to cover expenses, and a total of $500 was split between first, second and third place winners, with Stef Martin of Thompson Falls taking home the first-place cash prize of $250. "This will definitely be an annual event and so much fun was had by all," Stender said.

The event garnished so much attention and praise, Stender says she already has volunteers wanting to help with next year's luau. "The band was amazing and Chef Stef at the Wayside once again, made a wonderful dinner special," Stender said.