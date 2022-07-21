Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
July 21, 2022
Montana Highway Patrol
Ty Haveman, 21, day speeding, $120; stop sign violation, $85.
Denise Hanson, 37, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
Joshua Ducept, 35, seatbelt violation, $20.
Kara Allestad, 30, night speeding, $20.
Haley Munday, 22, seatbelt violation, $20; careless driving, $85.
Megan Holman, 25, seatbelt violation, $20.
Lark Chadwick, 70, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
Lars Swanson, 60, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Robin Miller, 60, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Delbert Otto, 27, seatbelt violation, $20.
Madison Stout, 23, improper passing, $85.
Tony Vanorny, 49, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Dexter Berg, 25, seatbelt violation, $20.
Dwane Davis, 63, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Julie Kenagy, 40, day speeding, $20.
Stephen Maharg, 38, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Connor McCauley, 24, seatbelt violation, $20.
Virgil Otto, 21, seatbelt violation, $20.
Joshua Trogden, 29, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Marcus Zimmerman, 24, seatbelt violation, $20.
Logan Brown, 29, day speeding, $20; seatbelt violation, $20.
James Johnson, 66, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Antwone Richardson, 30, night speeding, $120.
Gregg Compton, 53, seatbelt violation, $20.
Shannon Sanden, 37, day speeding, $70.
Jan Bjolstad, 66, stop sign violation, $85.
Jordyn Bjur, 22, day speeding, $20.
Wyatt Lackner, 18, seatbelt violation, $20.
Harold Cary Jr., 58, day speeding, $20.
Brian Ervin, 58, day speeding, $70.
Marinna Ewing, 30, day speeding, $20.
Brendon Hom, 57, day speeding, $20.
Tyler Moss, 47, day speeding, $20.
Shen Qiang, 60, day speeding, $70.
Heidi Swanson, 46, day speeding, $20.
Mary Weenike, 70, day speeding, $20.
Benjamin Preiss, 22, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Angela Southwick, 54, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Harold Morley, 78, day speeding, $120.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Zachary Faulkender, 46, operating non-commercial vehicle with 0.08% BAC or greater, $935.
Terra Clinkenbeard, 27, operating without liability insurance, 4th or subsequent offense, $285.
Shasta Heard, 44, night speeding, $70.
Donald May, 56, stop sign violation, $85.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Mark Drake, 68, violation of commission/department rules, $135.
Thomas Schonewald, 34, fishing without a license, $135.
