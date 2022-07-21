ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

July 21, 2022



Montana Highway Patrol

Ty Haveman, 21, day speeding, $120; stop sign violation, $85.

Denise Hanson, 37, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Joshua Ducept, 35, seatbelt violation, $20.

Kara Allestad, 30, night speeding, $20.

Haley Munday, 22, seatbelt violation, $20; careless driving, $85.

Megan Holman, 25, seatbelt violation, $20.

Lark Chadwick, 70, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Lars Swanson, 60, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Robin Miller, 60, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Delbert Otto, 27, seatbelt violation, $20.

Madison Stout, 23, improper passing, $85.

Tony Vanorny, 49, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Dexter Berg, 25, seatbelt violation, $20.

Dwane Davis, 63, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Julie Kenagy, 40, day speeding, $20.

Stephen Maharg, 38, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Connor McCauley, 24, seatbelt violation, $20.

Virgil Otto, 21, seatbelt violation, $20.

Joshua Trogden, 29, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Marcus Zimmerman, 24, seatbelt violation, $20.

Logan Brown, 29, day speeding, $20; seatbelt violation, $20.

James Johnson, 66, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Antwone Richardson, 30, night speeding, $120.

Gregg Compton, 53, seatbelt violation, $20.

Shannon Sanden, 37, day speeding, $70.

Jan Bjolstad, 66, stop sign violation, $85.

Jordyn Bjur, 22, day speeding, $20.

Wyatt Lackner, 18, seatbelt violation, $20.

Harold Cary Jr., 58, day speeding, $20.

Brian Ervin, 58, day speeding, $70.

Marinna Ewing, 30, day speeding, $20.

Brendon Hom, 57, day speeding, $20.

Tyler Moss, 47, day speeding, $20.

Shen Qiang, 60, day speeding, $70.

Heidi Swanson, 46, day speeding, $20.

Mary Weenike, 70, day speeding, $20.

Benjamin Preiss, 22, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Angela Southwick, 54, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Harold Morley, 78, day speeding, $120.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Zachary Faulkender, 46, operating non-commercial vehicle with 0.08% BAC or greater, $935.

Terra Clinkenbeard, 27, operating without liability insurance, 4th or subsequent offense, $285.

Shasta Heard, 44, night speeding, $70.

Donald May, 56, stop sign violation, $85.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Mark Drake, 68, violation of commission/department rules, $135.

Thomas Schonewald, 34, fishing without a license, $135.

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2022 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021