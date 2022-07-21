1935 - 2022

Donald Clyde Bray, 87, passed away peacefully July 7, 2022, in Thompson Falls, where he had resided since July 1979. Don was born April 19, 1935, in Lake Tahoe, California, to Clyde and Clara Bray. He was raised by his father and stepmother, Ethel, after losing his birth mother at age four.

He is survived by sisters Jamie Kent and Brenda Rogne, and brother Larry Bray (Laurie) of Fallon, Nevada. He also leaves behind his son Britt Bray, granddaughter Brittany Lakey (Steven), grandson Colton Bray (Josie) and great-grandchildren Cassidy, McKinnley and Dawson, all of Thompson Falls. Also surviving are stepdaughters Lisa Erquiaga (Carl) of Fallon, Nevada, Whitney Sivak (Jim) of Thompson Falls; stepson Eddie Campbell of Hillsboro, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews around the West Coast. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Don and his family moved to Fallon, Nevada in 1967 from Southern California to work with his father in a lumber business. He was a man of many talents. He was a florist, blackjack dealer, taxidermist and had a long career with the Forest Service where he retired in Thompson Falls.

We love and miss him dearly.

At Don's request, no services will be held.