Justice Court Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden July 28, 2022



Montana Highway Patrol Zachariah Lyons, 29, driving under the influence, 2nd offense, $1,335, 365 days jail with 360 days suspended; operating without liability insurance, 3rd offense, $225. Corey Booth, 43, seatbelt violation, $20. Eric Smith, 39, driving motor vehicle while privilege is suspend...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.