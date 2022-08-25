Remember When?

105 YEARS AGO • AUGUST 16, 1917

FOREST FIRES STILL MENACE

From Belknap to Trout Creek Conditions Are Very Bad

Numerous brush fires all the way from Belknap to Trout Creek are causing much uneasiness in the Forest Service and to the ranch owners affected. All that is necessary to make this whole section burst into a mass of flames is a fairly strong wind. By dint of constant watching these fires have thus far been confined to limited areas, but it has been impossible to completely stamp them out, and new fires are being reported almost daily in this territory.

The neighborhood around Trout Creek is giving the most concern. Thirty men are now engaged in fighting the blaze in the McIntosh neighborhood which has been menacing since Monday. About 1,500 acres have been burned already, and the lack of wind is all that has kept it from going into the standing timber. Tuesday the McIntosh barn was on fire, and it took some strenuous work to save the buildings.

Yesterday another fire broke out in the neighborhood of the Scott, Haase, Worst and Eldridge ranches and a crew was dispatched to keep it within bounds.

At Graves Creek a fire has burned over 700 acres but is pretty well controlled at present. In the vicinity of Whitepine there is still much danger if wind arises, but so far, the fires have been confined to the valley.

The forest officials feel that the Cabinet district has been extremely fortunate this season in escaping more serious fires, and are hoping that the good luck will continue, especially as to wind and lightning, until a soaking rain puts an end to the danger. Until that time it is urged that particular care be taken to prevent new fires and add to the burdens already imposed upon the fighters.

70 YEARS AGO • AUGUST 27, 1952

A wave of vandalism by an 18-year old boy and three juveniles who live on Thompson River has resulted in considerable property damage to eight cabins on Thompson River last Thursday and Friday according to Sheriff Wally Britton. The young people were taken into custody.

A fine job of cleaning Main Street last Friday evening was done by Sheriff Wally Britton, Jailor Pete Arnold and a group of county prisoners. The job was done between 1 and 4 a.m. by prisoners who volunteered for the job. The group also cut weeds and cleaned the sidewalk leading up the hill (Columbia Street) to the school.

40 YEARS AGO • AUGUST 27, 1982

NOXON FOLKS DRAW PRAISE

FOR PARK

Seven years ago a group of Noxon citizens, headed by Sharon Larkin and Billie Finnigan, got together with a dream to build a community park where only a pile of rock laid. People united with shovels, rakes, graders and dump trucks. Our beautiful park was completed and dedicated July 4, 1976. Since this day people have donated their time and money to keep up and improve their park. It would be hard to go back these seven years and name every person who has donated their time and money, but we do want to recognize a few of these wonderful people.

The park has two obligations which every year becomes more difficult to meet. These obligations, amounting to approximately $200 a year, are for lights and water. Joe Dobravec has recently lifted the burden this year by donating monies to pay this year’s utility bills.

Phil Hilt, for the past two years, has mowed the grass donating his time and machine. Gary Nelson and Larry Booth see to Old Glory every day and make sure the grass gets watered. Gary has been in charge of the annual Fourth of July fireworks and has recently contributed $75 towards the expense of those fireworks as if he hasn’t done enough.

Other money contributions this year came from the Waunegan Bar, Noxon 4-H Club, and Toby’s Bar. Joyce Floyd and Jean Roehling contributed most of the flowers this year, and Joyce, with the help of Phil Hilt, applied the fertilizer to the grass. The Jones, Lyons, Paradis, Payton and Chaboya families contributed materials and built the bridge joining the park to the horseshoe pit area. They also hauled truck loads of sawdust and applied sawdust to all shrubs, trees and flower beds. Who can ask for better people than these Noxon citizens?

Seven years ago it was only a dream that we thought was fulfilled in 1976, but the dream keeps growing and gets better and better because Noxon people care about their community and their park. This letter to the editor was submitted by Joyce Hilt who also contributed time and money to the park.