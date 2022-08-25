Plains 4-H member chosen for state leadership role

Mikiah Cook (left, with past president Cassandra Cox) of Plains was recently chosen as the new president for the Montana 4-H State Ambassador Program.

Mikiah Cook of Plains has been elected as the new president for the Montana 4-H State Ambassador Program. Cook, 16, was elected in July and her term will be for one year.

"I couldn't believe I was chosen, I almost burst into tears," Cook said. "I come from such a small town. I want to inspire others to reach for the stars and to let them know that they can still get a position even if they're from a small town, too."

Those who apply for the different offices in the program go through an intense two-day interview process and are faced with an impromptu speech in front of a committee panel of Montana 4-H Congress members. Cook says this year's topic was budget cuts and she had to convince judges why 4-H should continue and not be part of the cuts..

Those who are selected as State Ambassador officers have been selected because they have demonstrated leadership in their county 4-H programs and they are interested in further developing and refining their skills to teach other 4-H youth about leadership, promotion and service.

It was Cook's ability to lead well that made her stand out in order to be elected as the new president. "Mikiah will be perfect at encouraging other youth to follow in her footsteps," said Juli Thurston with Sanders County 4-H. "I am very excited to have Sanders County 4-H represented."

Now that Cook is looked up to as a leader, the role she has to fulfill within the program is more important than ever. "The officers are the face of the program," she said. "The way I choose to act represents what Montana 4-H is all about. It's a big role model position."

According to Karen Dwyer with Sanders County 4-H, the last local representative was Alex Saint who served from 2008 to 2009. "Several years before him, we had a raft of them serving almost one right after the other," she said. "It was cool."

Cook says she still can't believe she was chosen. "They announced the president last," she said. "When I heard my name called it was surreal. I have so much gratitude for all the people who thought I would be fit for the position. I'm happy I got it."

The newly elected president says she's been in 4-H for the last seven years and will be showing her hog at this year's fair.