Colin Greg Dykstra passed away due to pneumonia complications on August 7, 2022, in Billings, Montana. He was born January 25, 1969, and was adopted by David and Erlice Dykstra 10 days later.

Colin attended Thompson Falls schools and graduated in 1988. He enrolled in Job Corps and certified in welding and truck driving. He ran a lawn care and snow removal business.

Colin enjoyed spending time with friends and family and loved being in the woods hunting and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents and survived by three sisters, Margaret, Jane, and Leslie; three nieces; and one nephew.

He will be privately buried at the Paradise cemetery.