Theodore L. Sampson was born on 3/30/76 and departed this world on 3/28/24 due to a rollover on gravel.

Ted was a busy child from the beginning, and never slept a night through until he was 12 years old. He loved to fish, catching them through the ice before he was 2. He was starting QH colts at 10, then his lifelong passion of getting firewood with his cousin Mark at 13. Every day in the woods was a special joy to Ted, whether hiking, hunting, wood getting, and then helicopter logging. Anyone who ever hunted with Ted has adventures to tell and retell.

Ted's greatest treasures in life were his three sons, his brothers, and his cousins.

For too many years, Ted had lost his way, but in the fall of 2023, his life took a blessed turn, when he began to repent and truly seek after God.

His grandparents and brother Matthew have gone on before. He leaves behind his sons, Connor, Carter, and Colin, his father Jesse, his mother Alice, his brothers Jordan and Luke, his girlfriend Rebecca, his constant companion Rookie, and a host of extended family and friends.

In his absence from the family circle, Ted would want the rest of us to love God and each other more freely, and to keep our connections up to date until we meet in a better world.

Philippians 1:6 - Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ.

Ecclesiastes 3:14 - I know that whatsoever God doeth, it shall be forever.

Please join us in service at the Plains Bible Chapel, 8 East Combest Creek Road, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024