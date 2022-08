Montana Shakespeare in the Park performs Twelfth Night last month in Trout Creek Park. Residents brought chairs, blankets and picnic baskets for the performance.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks (MSIP) returned to Sanders County this year to bring Shakespeare's Twelfth Night and for the first time in the company's history, King Lear. Trout Creek Community Improvement Association (TCCIA) and Plains Woman's Club help bring MSIP to the rural communities in S...