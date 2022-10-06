Noxon grad drawn to the world of art

by Rudolf Boukal

I had the pleasure of meeting with Leah Schwier, a student who attended Noxon High School, and who has now graduated completing her final year as a senior.

Schwier is 18 years old and had attended Noxon Schools for both her elementary and high school years.

She was initially not drawn to the visual arts, but after being involved with other students, and observing their interest and enthusiasm, she found herself drawn to the world of art more and more. Through her time at Noxon Schools she was exposed to numerous mediums of art, including painting with acrylics and watercolor, sketching, and ceramics/pottery. While she enjoyed most of these types of creative elements, she found her greatest interest in working with watercolor. She started to develop this interest in the fourth grade, and it accompanied her all the way to her senior year of high school.

While Schwier cannot recall a specific artist that inspires her or informs her skill, she conveyed that she was greatly motivated by her peers and by her art teacher, Jessica Novak. Before my interview with Schwier, Novak gave me a tour of Schwier's various works of art, varying in medium from clay to numerous paintings and sketches.

Schwier brought to the interview one of her favorite pieces, which was a penciled watercolor self-portrait. Along with her paintings, she also shared a colorful and unique ceramic drinking cup.

Schwier plans to continue her interests in art and is hoping to develop a career as an artist, specifically using her skills of watercolor painting. She plans on staying home, where she plans to realize her dream of becoming a professional artist.

Given that she will be surrounded by many other local talents in the arts, whether in music, visual or physical art, it is likely that she will find plenty of inspiration, support, and opportunity. We wish her the best at developing a fruitful life-long career and pursuit of her artistic passion.