County third graders learn about agriculture

CUDDLY SPECIMAN – Thompson Falls third graders gather around Emily, a dorper ewe belonging to Carissa McNamara of Plains during Ag Days. The kids include Kalsin McGuire (kneeling), Erica Giffin and AJ Anderson, along with teacher Sierra Lilly in the back.

A group of youngsters got a taste of the agriculture business at the Sanders County Fairgrounds last week and actually got to taste some of the fruits of the business.

One hundred and twenty third graders from Sanders County schools had the opportunity to learn various aspects of the agriculture...