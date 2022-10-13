ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Annie Wooden 

Filling the night sky

 
October 13, 2022

Annie Wooden

Sunday evening, the hunter's moon rose over the Clark Fork Valley (left). Along with the full moon rising, Jupiter was visible in the night sky on Sunday (above to the right).

Annie Wooden

 
