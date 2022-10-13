Filling the night sky

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
By Annie Wooden
October 13, 2022
Annie Wooden
Sunday evening, the hunter's moon rose over the Clark Fork Valley (left). Along with the full moon rising, Jupiter was visible in the night sky on Sunday (above to the right).
