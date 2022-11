Structure rebuilt, trees planted

NorthWestern Energy Safety and Environmental Professional Garrett Smith (left) and Hydro Superintendent Jeremy Butcher plant trees last week at Power Park in Thompson Falls.

NorthWestern Energy's Power Park in Thompson Falls is open once again after being destroyed by vandals. Once home to camp housing for Thompson Falls Power Company employees during the construction and early operation of Thompson Falls Dam, Power Park's mature trees, amenities and location make it...