Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Get a 'Clue' at Plains school play

 
November 10, 2022



For people who want a clue to upcoming entertainment, they can simply check out the Plains High School schedule. The school’s drama club will be presenting the play “Clue” on Nov. 11 , 12, 13 in the school’s new gymnasium

This will be the first time for Terri Henry’s school drama club to perform “Clue,” a popular 1980s movie based on a board game of the same name. The 16 kids have been rehearsing the play for more than a month.

“It is a chaotic comedy. Lots of fun and laughter, not to mention some colorful characters,” said Henry, who’s been with the school drama club for more than 30 years. She added that there will be some new faces as well as some familiar ones.

Cost for the show is $5. The performance will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. for the Sunday matinee.

 

