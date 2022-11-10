Kraaks celebrating 65 years

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
November 10, 2022
Dave and Betty Kraak
Dave and Betty Kraak are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary this month. The Kraaks, who have lived in Thompson Falls since 1985, were married
November 16, 1957. Congratulations on your anniversary!
