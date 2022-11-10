ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Kraaks celebrating 65 years

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

November 10, 2022

Dave and Betty Kraak

Dave and Betty Kraak are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary this month. The Kraaks, who have lived in Thompson Falls since 1985, were married

November 16, 1957. Congratulations on your anniversary!

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2022 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021