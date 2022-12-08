ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Annie Wooden 

Decorating the town

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

December 8, 2022

Annie Wooden

Bill Beckman and Dan Schletz of NorthWestern Energy braved single-digit temperatures, snow and wind last week (above) to put up the lighted tree on top of the Thompson Falls dam. The tree includes 350' feet of LED lights and is traditionally put up by the crew the week after Thanksgiving. NorthWestern Energy also hung the lighted decorations along Main Street last week in Thompson Falls (right), just in time for the Christmas on Main Street festivities.

This weekend's forecast calls for temperatures to stay below freezing and will possibly bring more snow to Sanders County.

Annie Wooden

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2022 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022