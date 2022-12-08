Decorating the town

Bill Beckman and Dan Schletz of NorthWestern Energy braved single-digit temperatures, snow and wind last week (above) to put up the lighted tree on top of the Thompson Falls dam. The tree includes 350' feet of LED lights and is traditionally put up by the crew the week after Thanksgiving. NorthWestern Energy also hung the lighted decorations along Main Street last week in Thompson Falls (right), just in time for the Christmas on Main Street festivities.

This weekend's forecast calls for temperatures to stay below freezing and will possibly bring more snow to Sanders County.