CONVERSING WITH KRINGLE – Santa Claus asks Mariah Ovitt, 7, of Plains what she wants for Christmas. In the back is Mrs. Claus and elf helper Chloe Monselet.

Santa Claus said he brought the Arctic cold with him this year during his stop in Plains Saturday.

Santa, aka Dave Williams, and Mrs. Claus, aka Callie Timmer, set up their temporary workshop at the old one-room log schoolhouse on the corner of Railroad Street and Clayton Street and for four hou...