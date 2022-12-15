Justice Court
December 15, 2022
Montana Highway Patrol
Ethan Howard, 29, seatbelt violation, $70.
Ryan Davis, 45, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Rachel McNeil, 46, seatbelt violation, $20; operating with expired registration, $45; operating without liability insurance, $275.
Ryan Heidy, 44, negligent endangerment - substantial risk of death/serious bodily injury, $1,135.
Shawn Mann, 38, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
David Sample, 55, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Svetlana McFarland, 43, careless driving, $45, deferred imposition of sentence.
Michael Haskins, 69, seatbelt violation, $20.
Sterling Jan, 30, failure to have child under 6 years old and less than 60 lbs properly restrained, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.
Philip Tosh, 51, passing in no passing zone, $85.
Billy King, 58, following too closely - reasonable and prudent, $85.
Brittany Smoot, 28, seatbelt violation, $20.
Charles Dales, 21, seatbelt violation, $20.
Dakota Mull, 26, seatbelt violation, $20.
Douglas Watson, Jr., 52, seatbelt violation, $20.
Jeb Winebrenner, 37, seatbelt violation, $20.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Michelle Craig, 34, theft - unauthorized control over property, 1st offense, $335.
Kerrie Clinkenbeard, 44, reckless driving, 1st offense, $535, 90 days jail with all suspended.
Nicholas Metcalf, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Gary Weersing, 73, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Carol Lewis, 59, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
James Byler, 58, violation of commission/department orders or rules, $135.
