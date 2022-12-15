ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

 
December 15, 2022



Montana Highway Patrol

Ethan Howard, 29, seatbelt violation, $70.

Ryan Davis, 45, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Rachel McNeil, 46, seatbelt violation, $20; operating with expired registration, $45; operating without liability insurance, $275.

Ryan Heidy, 44, negligent endangerment - substantial risk of death/serious bodily injury, $1,135.

Shawn Mann, 38, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

David Sample, 55, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Svetlana McFarland, 43, careless driving, $45, deferred imposition of sentence.

Michael Haskins, 69, seatbelt violation, $20.

Sterling Jan, 30, failure to have child under 6 years old and less than 60 lbs properly restrained, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.

Philip Tosh, 51, passing in no passing zone, $85.

Billy King, 58, following too closely - reasonable and prudent, $85.

Brittany Smoot, 28, seatbelt violation, $20.

Charles Dales, 21, seatbelt violation, $20.

Dakota Mull, 26, seatbelt violation, $20.

Douglas Watson, Jr., 52, seatbelt violation, $20.

Jeb Winebrenner, 37, seatbelt violation, $20.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Michelle Craig, 34, theft - unauthorized control over property, 1st offense, $335.

Kerrie Clinkenbeard, 44, reckless driving, 1st offense, $535, 90 days jail with all suspended.

Nicholas Metcalf, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Gary Weersing, 73, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Carol Lewis, 59, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

James Byler, 58, violation of commission/department orders or rules, $135.

 

